iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Quebec overnight


People are shown on Mount Royal on a mild fall day in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

It is officially time to get out the jackets and zip up.

Frost advisories were issued for the Greater Montreal Area and regions across Quebec on Sunday as temperatures are expected to drop close to freezing overnight.

"Conditions will remain favourable for the development of frost overnight Monday night and may remain so overnight Tuesday night," wrote Environment and Climate Change Canada in its advisory. "Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

The frost advisory stretches from eastern Ontario to Matane, Que.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Tuesday. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*