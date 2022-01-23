Temperatures not as bitter cold, but smog remains in Quebec

The good news: it's not as cold outside.

The bad news: it's smoggy.

A smog warning remains in effect in Montreal, Quebec City and other regions of the province on Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a warning Saturday morning and Sunday said the "high concentrations of pollutants will continue" 24 hours later.

ECCC is recommending that asthmatic children and people with respiratory issues or heart disease avoid intense physical activity outdoors.

"We can all help improve air quality by doing simple things, such as limiting the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, opting to use public transit, reducing our driving speed and not letting our car engines idle unnecessarily," ECCC writes in its warning.

ECCC adds that wood heating is the main source of the particles that contribute to winter smog, and Montreal residents should stop using wood-burning stoves or fireplaces until the warning has been lifted.

Temperatures will hover near -10 Celsius in Montreal with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.