Temporary foreign workers: simplified filing to be expanded in Quebec

More categories of temporary foreign workers should be able to benefit from simplified processing of their files in Quebec, under a relaxed set of rules that will come into effect next month.

Quebec and Ottawa made the announcement on Friday.

In fact, the changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program had already been announced last August. It will come into effect on May 24.

It is specifically aimed at 'intermediate positions,' say federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, and federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

Until now, streamlined processing of files was reserved for specialized occupations.

Quebec Labour Monister Jean Boulet said 65 occupations will now be covered in this way.

Boulet stressed that this will help employers who are struggling with labor recruitment measures. They will be able to accelerate the arrival of these foreign workers.



