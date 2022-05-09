iHeartRadio
Ten arrested as Montreal police dismantle drug network in Montreal's West Island

Montreal police (SPVM) car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police say they have arrested ten people and dismantled a drug trafficking network in the West Island.

Searches were conducted in several suburban regions, including Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Sainte-Geneviève, Pierrefonds, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, as well as downtown Montreal and Quebec City.

Police seized four firearms; other weapons; more than $200,000 worth of drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax, Dilaudid, isotonitazene, Viagra, speed, hashish, cannabis and hallucinogenic mushrooms; and close to $100,000 in cash.

The suspects appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday. Police say the main suspects are:

  • Vincent Roy, 25
  • Mohamed Ali Hraoui, 24
  • Alexandre Grigoras, 24
  • Bradley Provencher, 23
  • Ajay Ambreya Singh, 24

They are facing several charges related to possession and trafficking of drugs and possession of firearms. The other five individuals arrested, three females and two males, are believed to have played a secondary role in the ring, police say.

