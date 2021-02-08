Ten homemade bombs, guns and ammo seized during raid of Quebec home

A Quebec man was arrested on Friday and will face a variety of charges connected to his alleged possession of 10 homemade bombs.

On Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 47-year-old Karl Maheux was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on his home in Ancienne-Lorette, located just outside of Quebec City.

The warrant was obtained after a package for Maheux was intercepted by the Canadian Border Services Agency. That package contained a firearm silencer.

While searching the residence, officers found the bombs, along with a reactive substance and several chemicals, including potassium nitrate, the RCMP said.

Several firearms and firearm accessories were also seized, as well as a large amount of ammunition.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the search due to the risk of the illegal substances exploding.

Police would not say if they knew Maheux's intention to use the weapons.

Maheux appeared in court via teleconference on Sunday and was released with conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in the Quebec City courthouse on March 19 to be charged with possession of prohibited devices without a license and careless storage of a restricted weapon.

Police said they aren't ruling out further charges as their investigation continues.