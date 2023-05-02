Ten pedestrian-only streets in Montreal this summer

Montrealers and those visiting the city will be able to enjoy 10 pedestrianized streets this summer.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled the list Tuesday, part of a three-year, $12-million program to revitalize the streets.

"Every year, pedestrianization attracts thousands of families and visitors from here and abroad to our commercial arteries, thus contributing to the economic vitality of our neighbourhoods," said Plante.

Here's the list:

Mont-Royal Avenue

From Saint-Laurent Boulevard to Fullum Street

May 20 to Sept. 5

Wellington Street

From 6th Avenue to Regina Street

June 5 to Sept. 18

Ste-Catherine Street East

From Saint-Hubert Street to Papineau Street

May 19 to Oct. 16

Ste-Catherine Street West

From St. Laurent Boulevard to Bleury Street

From Clark Street from de Montigny Street to the Maison du développement durable loading dock;

From Balmoral St. between Ste-Catherine Ste. and Maisonneuve Blvd.

May 1 to Oct. 31

Ontario Street East

From Pie-IX Boulevard to Darling Street

June 19 to Sept. 9

Duluth Avenue East

From St-Laurent Boulevard to St-Hubert Street

June 19 to Sept. 5

Saint-Denis Street

From Sherbrooke Street to de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Emery Street

June 1 to Sept. 30

Place du Marché-du-Nord (Jean-Talon Market)

From Casgrain Avenue to Henri-Julien Avenue

June 1 to Oct. 15

Bernard Avenue

Wiseman Avenue to Bloomfield Avenue

May 18 to Oct. 9

De Castelnau Street East

Saint-Denis Street to de Gaspé Avenue

May 8 to Oct.10

According to Tourism Montréal, close to 9.5 million visitors are expected to visit the city this summer and will be able to take advantage of these street-level changes.

"Pedestrianization has a significant impact on the local economy,” said Sophie Mauzerolle, the executive committee member in charge of mobility. “Surveys show that people who use pedestrian streets return regularly.”