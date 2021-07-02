Tenant shoots himself while allegedly trying to scare landlord: Montreal police

A tenant, who was allegedly trying to scare his landlord, shot himself in the hand Thursday evening, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

At 6:20 p.m., officers were called to a home on 25th Avenue, near 44th Street in the borough of Saint-Michel.

Police say it appears that a conflict escalated between a landlord and their tenant.

"In order to scare the landlord, the tenant pulled out a gun and inflicted a gunshot wound to his hand while handling the weapon," explained Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, fled in a vehicle before police arrived. The landlord was not injured.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 2, 2021.