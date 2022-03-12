Tenants protest living conditions at Lasalle apartment building

A group of tenants in Lasalle took to the streets Saturday to protest poor living conditions — and now that a tenant’s union is involved, they’re demanding a talk with their building’s owner.

Tenants complained of cleanliness issues and disrepair, as well as a lack of sufficient heating in the winter.

“Each time I’m coming back from school, once I’m dropped off the bus, I start getting nervous,” one tenant told CTV News.

The tenant, who asked to remain anonymous, says she’s in dispute with her landlord about her lease and will be in court next month.

Resident Victoria Odufuwa is also having issues with her apartment, particularly with the water in her kitchen.

“I’ve complained so many times. Apparently, they’re telling me, ‘oh we’re going to fix it.’ This is the second year, and nothing is being done,” she said.

She and others say they’ve had trouble reaching the landlord, and have-delivered a letter asking to meet.

CTV News reached out to the landlord, who didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Lasalle borough said it will investigate all complaints related to sanitation and perform on-site inspections.

According to the union ACORN, city authorities need to get involved, as the residents deserve a clean and comfortable place to live.