Tens of thousands expected for Montreal Metallica shows


image.jpg

They came from all over Canada and lined up early to get into the "Pre-Tallica" tail-gate event at the Big O.

The crowd around the Olympic Stadium in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is only set to grow as Metallica takes the stage on Friday and Sunday nights.

On this tour, Metallica is skipping Toronto and only playing Montreal and Edmonton.

"It's going to be different sets both nights, guaranteed," said metal fan Jason Rockman. "How they originally sold it, you had to get a ticket for both nights, a really unique thing that only a band like Metallica could do, and they're bringing different openers."

The line on Friday had fans from Surrey, Calgary and Sudbury.

Social media posts on Thursday showed an accident involving one of the band's tour trucks on the way to Montreal from New Jersey. No injuries were reported, and no delays are expected.

"Being someone who has unfortunately been involved in several accidents on the road, from flipping the van, from losing the trailer, having all of our equipment stolen, the show must go on, and it usually does," said Rockman, who is a musician. "A truck carrying crucial equipment could sideline a lot of bands, but I got to tell you Metallica for sure has contingency plans for equipment. I'm sure they're fine."

ROAD CLOSURES

As a result of the two shows, the following streets will be closed on Friday from 9 a.m. to Saturday at 3 a.m. and from Sunday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

  • Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue between Pie-IX and Viau boulevards
  • Pie-IX Boulevard between Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.
  • Viau Boulevard between Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.
  • Desjardins, De la Salle, Létourneux, Bennett, Aird, Sicard, Leclaire and Théodore streets will be partially closed to local traffic only. Proof of address will be required for vehicular access to your home.
  • Marseille Street will be a two-way street on Aug. 11 and 13 as an exceptional measure.

