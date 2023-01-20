Tens of thousands of dollars in drugs seized at Quebec prison

Staff at Donnacona Penitentiary intercepted a package containing prohibited and unauthorized items destined for one or more inmates on Monday.

The package contained 198 grams of hashish, 326 grams of cannabis and 159 grams of tobacco, all valued at $56,000.

Donnacona Penitentiary is a maximum security federal institution.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reports that it has a number of tools at its disposal to prevent the introduction of drugs into its institutions, including ion scanners and drug dogs that assist in the search of buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC provides a toll-free tip line for anyone with information related to drug use or trafficking within CSC institutions. Reports can be made anonymously at 1-866-780-3784.

The use of the toll-free line ensures that the information reported is protected and that anonymity is maintained.

