Tens of thousands of drug tablets seized in Eastern Townships raid

Police officers seized tens of thousands of drug tablets Wednesday in the Eastern Townships during an operation to bust a synthetic drug production network.

“Searches are currently underway at a property in Stanstead, as well as at the homes of some individuals suspected of being involved in the production of methamphetamines linked to criminal biker gangs,'' the Surete du Quebec (SQ) explained in a statement.

In addition to illegal drugs, a 'large sum' of money, equipment and substances used to produce the drugs were seized. The raid is being carried out by the SQ's Organized Crime Investigation and Coordination Division for the Montérégie region.

Around 80 provincial police officers were involved, as well as officers from Memphremagog and Granby police forces.



