Terrebonne police search for victims of man who allegedly masturbated in front of women

Terrebonne police are asking for the public's help in locating potential victims of a man who has been reported to masturbate in front of multiple women at different points in time.

The suspect, Pierre-Olivier Turcot-Pelletier, 28, allegedly committed the acts over recent months in the greater Montreal area. Police say he allegedly approcahed women aged 16 to 22 and fled the scene in a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Turcot-Pelletier is currently charged in two cases of indecent acts that took place in Sept. 2019 and March 2020 in Terrebonne, but investigators have reason to believe he could have more victims.

He is expected to appear at the Laval courthouse on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department via 450-471-4121 or the "crime stoppers" line at 1-800-711-1800 by mentioning the file number: TRB-190924-017.