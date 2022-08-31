Terrebonne won't accept racial profiling decision from Quebec Human Rights Commission

Terrebonne says it isn't going to accept recommendations made by the Quebec Human Rights Commission after it passed a racial profiling decision against the municipality.

The commission is asking the municipality to pay a Black resident $13,000. The man, Jonathan Woodley, said he was pulled over on a July morning in 2019 by two Terrebonne police officers on the grounds he was driving a car registered to a woman.

It's a tactic used by police, said Fo Niemi, director of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations.

"Gender-based discrimination, intersected with race, because it's very rare we hear white male driver stopped because he's driving a car with a woman's name, but with Black male drivers, it's very common," he said.

According to Woodley, the officers did a U-turn to run his plates and couldn't have known who the car owner was before tailing him.

Woodley said the officers refused to give him their badge numbers when he was freed to go.

He captured the incident on video and said that he wouldn't have been able to make his case if it weren't for that footage.

The human rights commission recently decided that the police did racially profile Woodley. It is asking the municipality and police officers to pay him the $13,000 sum in damages and to commit to more training.

"I just want it to stop. I just want to be able to get in the car, pick up food for my kids, and not have to worry about a police officer pulling me over," he said. "Every single time I'm about to get pulled over by the police, I call my wife to let her know I'm about to be pulled over by police officers yet again."

The municipality of Terrebonne said it doesn't accept the commission's recommendations as it takes issue with the facts presented.

It will contest the decision in the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal. A date has not yet been set.

One of the officers in question is scheduled to appear before the police ethics committee on Sept. 20.