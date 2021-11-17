'That's enough!': nursing unions call out Quebec government influence on healthcare sector

Several Quebec nurses’ unions are filing a joint complaint with the province’s labour court against the Quebec government, urging it to stop using ministerial decrees to regulate working hours.

Ministerial decrees make it possible to suspend clauses in collective agreements, for example, or to impose working conditions – something that’s otherwise decided between unions and employers.

“That's enough!” read a joint statement from the unions. “Only consultation can guarantee success.”

Two of Quebec’s most prominent unions, the FIQ and the FIQP, are included in the group, representing 90 per cent of nurses and nursing assistants in the province.

During an earlier press conference on Nov. 8, the unions denounced a ministerial decree that gave nurses a $15,000 bonus to work full-time in the public sector.

The bonus, and the strict conditions that came with it, were not negotiated with unions, they say.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 17, 2021