The 1st baby of 2021 in Quebec was possibly born at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital

A birth, reported at 8 a.m. Friday, may change the identity of the first baby to be born in Quebec in 2021.

The delivery room at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal says a baby boy named Arthur was born at midnight sharp.

The child weighed 7.23 pounds and is the son of Genevieve Beaulieu and Logan Allen, who welcomed their first child to the world. It seems that the birth was long overdue.

A spokesperson at the hospital confirmed that Arthur is happy and healthy.

A few hours earlier, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal reported that a little girl was born in at midnight, one minute and 10 seconds. Little Lara Michelle Adaszkiewicz, weighing 8.9 pounds, is the daughter of Aleksandra Modelewska and Martin Adaszkiewicz.

For its part, the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec-Université Laval announced that a little boy had been born at midnight 17 minutes at the Saint-François d'Assise Hospital. The child named Edouard weighed 6.10 pounds.

The identity of Edward's parents have not been released.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.