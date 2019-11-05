The Breakfast Club of Canada celebrates 25 years of service

MONTREAL – The Breakfast Club of Canada celebrated its 25th anniversary by serving meals to students at St. Jude Elementary School in Greenfield Park, on Montreal’s south shore.

The organization served its first breakfast in 1994 to 100 children at Lionel-Groulx School in Longueuil.

Since then, the Breakfast Club of Canada has grown to serve meals to students across the country -- more than 40 million breakfasts to 243,000 children a year.

The goal is to give all students an equal chance of success – one breakfast at a time.

Among its many accomplishments, the Breakfast Club of Canada was acknowledged in 2005 by the UN World Food Program. In 2017, it hosted the 19th Global Child Nutrition Forum.