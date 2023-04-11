iHeartRadio
The calm after the storm: 20 C heat on the way to Montreal


image.jpg

Just a week after a historic storm blanketed Montreal with ice, the city is getting ready for terrasse weather with its first 20-degree temperatures of the year on the way.

The daytime high on Easter Monday climbed into the upper teens in many cities across southwestern Quebec.

Montreal recorded its warmest reading of the year, with a temperature of 18 C.

The average daytime high for April 10 is 9 C -- and even warmer weather is on the way.

Starting Thursday, the city is expecting its first 20-degree reading with a high of around 22 C.

#Spring is upon us! Mild temperatures will be present across #Quebec this week. Thursday, several areas south of the province could reach their first 20°C of the season. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/gCdMw5pJE1

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) April 10, 2023

Sunshine will accompany the warmer air into the start of the weekend, but rain is expected to move in on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay warm as the rain arrives; however, cooler air will push in early next week.

Last year, Montreal waited until May 9 for its first 20-degree temperature.

Then, just days later, the city recorded its first official heatwave with three consecutive days of 30-degree heat from May 12 to May 15.  

