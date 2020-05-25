The Canadian chamber of Commerce announces grant for small businesses

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce will be giving out 62 $10, 000 grants to small businesses across the country.

to qualify, a business has to have been around for at least two years, have 2 to 50 employees, and be for-profit.

After that, Phil Taylor of the chamber of commerce says that they're looking for businesses that will do some good with the money.

"The guiding principle, very simply, is to do the most good with the funds. So what we're trying to do is to give these funds to small businesses that best demonstrate how the funds are going to help their own businesses, how it's going to help their employees, but also how it's going to help their communities as well," said Taylor.

They're hoping that the money can provide some relief as businesses begin to reopen after shutting down thanks to covid 19.