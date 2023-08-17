iHeartRadio
The Canadiens' Red-White match will take place on Sept. 24


Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis looks on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Florida Panthers in Montreal, Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Montreal Canadiens had many bumps in the road during the 2022-23 season but nothing marked their campaign more than injuries.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens will play their traditional Red vs. White game on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to see their favourite stars in action, including Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and rookie David Reinbacher.

Tickets start at $10. Pre-sale tickets starting Aug. 30 are available at participating IGA markets.

Subscribers to the Club 1909 and Bleu Blanc Rouge newsletters will be able to buy tickets on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Tickets will be available to the general public from Sept. 2.

Proceeds from the intra-squad match will go to the Canadiens Children's Foundation and La Tablée des Chefs, which fights food insecurity and educates young people to become food self-sufficient.

The Canadiens will play their first pre-season game the following day, Sept. 25, when they host the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.

Some of the Tricolore's hopefuls will have begun their campaign for a position with the team the weekend before, at the rookie tournament, from Sept. 15 to 18 in Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 17, 2023. 

