The Canadiens send Cayden Primeau and Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket.


Montreal Canadiens' Cayden Primeau stretches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Montreal Canadiens have sent goaltender Cayden Primeau and defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket.

The team announced the decision before its practice session at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday.

In three games with the Habs, Primeau has a 0-2 record with a 3.46 goals-against-average and .852 save percentage.

Schueneman has one assist in six games with the Tricolore.

Les Canadiens ont cédé Cayden Primeau et Corey Schueneman au Rocket de Laval.⁰⁰The Canadiens have loaned Cayden Primeau and Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 7, 2023

The Rocket are locked in an all-out battle with the Cleveland Monsters for a playoff spot in the AHL's Northern Section. The two teams meet tonight at Place Bell.

The Rocket currently sit fifth and last in the playoff race in the Northern Section with a 29-28-10 record for 68 points, one more than the Monsters (30-29-7), who have one game in hand.

The Canadiens play their next game Saturday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2023.

