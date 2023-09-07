The CAQ wants to install 116,000 EV charging stations by 2030

Premier François Legault announced that his government will install 116,000 charging stations for electric vehicles by 2030.

The premier made the announcement on Thursday morning before the start of his party's pre-sessional caucus in Saguenay.

The government also wants to increase the number of parking spaces for electric vehicles in multi-unit housing by 600,000.

Quebec is investing $514 million over five years in this project.

The aim of this initiative is to respond to the increase in the number of electric cars and the growing need for charging stations.

Quebec is aiming to have two million electric cars on the road by 2030. Legault believes that his government's objective is realistic, especially with the addition of new charging stations.

The Quebec government wants to reduce greenhouse gases by 37.5 per cent by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2023.