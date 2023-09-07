iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

The CAQ wants to install 116,000 EV charging stations by 2030


image.jpg

Premier François Legault announced that his government will install 116,000 charging stations for electric vehicles by 2030.

The premier made the announcement on Thursday morning before the start of his party's pre-sessional caucus in Saguenay.

The government also wants to increase the number of parking spaces for electric vehicles in multi-unit housing by 600,000.

Quebec is investing $514 million over five years in this project.

The aim of this initiative is to respond to the increase in the number of electric cars and the growing need for charging stations.

Quebec is aiming to have two million electric cars on the road by 2030. Legault believes that his government's objective is realistic, especially with the addition of new charging stations.

The Quebec government wants to reduce greenhouse gases by 37.5 per cent by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 7, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*