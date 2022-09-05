iHeartRadio
The Classique eh!: CF Montreal wins historic derby against Toronto FC

CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller (3) reacts to the crowd as he celebrates his goal during first half MLS soccer action against the Toronto FC in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Despite allowing two goals in the first seven minutes of play, CF Montreal came from behind to defeat Toronto FC 4-3 in the Canadian Classic on Sunday at BMO Field.

Wilfired Nancy's men registered a new team record for points in a season with 52, the previous mark of 51 points was set in 2015.

Kamal Miller, Djordje Mihailovic and Kei Kamara scored in the first half for the Montrealers. Alistair Johnston also scored in the second half.

With the win, Montreal (16-9-4) strengthened its hold on the second spot in the Eastern Conference. It has a five-point lead, while having a game in hand, over the third-place New York Red Bulls.

Nouveaux records ��

1⃣6⃣e victoire de la saison.
5⃣2⃣ points en une saison.
5⃣3⃣ buts en une saison. #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/sN0tfKGyn9

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) September 5, 2022

TFC's (9-14-7) Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne, twice, and Federico Bernardeschi rang the bell for the Ontario team.

CFM completed the sweep of their MLS series against TFC with a 1-0 win at Saputo Stadium in July. But Bob Bradley's team eliminated Montreal in the Canadian Championship with a 4-0 win in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2022.

