The Commission des normes launches safety campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Commission des normes, de l'equite, de la sante et de la securite du travail (CNESST) has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of worker health and safety protection as Quebecers gradually resume work in the coming months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In every business and in every organization, everyone must work together in solidarity and continue to apply health and safety measures," said CNESST Chief Executive Officer Manuelle Oudar, in a news release.
The cross-platform campaign titled, "Getting Quebecers back to work safely,” will run from April 20 to May 17.
By law, employers are required to take the necessary measures to protect the health, safety, and physical well-being of their workers.
