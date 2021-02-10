The death of two youth workers has sent 'shock waves' through the system

The deaths of two young workers working at the Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) in Montreal earlier this week has hit the staff of the institution hard.

According to information published in La Presse, they are two young women aged 23 and 26, and that they died by suicide.

CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal president and CEO Sonia Belanger offered her condolences on Wednesday during a news conference to the relatives of the victims and to the teams "who are greatly affected" by this tragedy.

"We are absolutely devastated by this terrible news which creates a significant shock wave in our establishment," she said.

Montreal director of public health Dr. Mylene Drouin added her condolences during the news conference.

Belanger said that psychosocial teams are available to offer continuous support to relatives of the two young women, as well as to employees of the DPJ.

"We know that youth protection has received a lot of media coverage over the past year and these two deaths have created a certain commotion in our large community," said Belanger, adding that she would not make any further comments since the Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating this matter.

LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Your family doctor (if you have one)

Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811

AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993

Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103

Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130

Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463

Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012

Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400

Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553

Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE

Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021.