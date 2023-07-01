The east-end REM line could run underground: leaked report

Details of a report commissioned into the east-end REM line have been leaked and suggest a new path could connect to Laval, Que. and the city of Charlemagne, Que.

According to the report, first published by LaPresse, the plans come with a startling price tag: $36 billion.

But there's another detail that is raising eyebrows -- the line could run underground, in a departure from the elevated platforms found elsewhere in the network, according to the outlet.

It's the latest change in a long line of scrapped ideas for the REM de l'Est. On Saturday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she felt plans for the line were back on track.

"I feel like this time we're doing it right. Step by step," she said. "We need to believe in this project. It’s so big, it’s so huge, and we need to support not only the east of Montreal but the east (side) of the entire metropolitan area."

-- For a full rundown of the report, watch the video by CTV’s Matt Grillo above.