The effort to tackle neighbourhood safety issues in Lachine

Amanda McSorley has owned a cafe on Notre-Dame Street in Montreal’s Lachine borough for about three months.

Beyond running her business, she says she has to worry about her safety.

“People screaming outside on the street. We’ve had some people soliciting clients for prostitution, so obviously, it’s not enjoyable when you have someone having a coffee in the window, and there’s someone waving them down outside,” she said.

Residents and business owners in Eastern Lachine say there has been a rise in drug use and prostitution on the streets—and they fear for their safety.

“You never know what to expect. It’s that you don’t know if there is any sense of security outside. You have no idea if you will be accosted by someone, if you will be targeted by someone,” said Lachine resident Justin Kausel.

“It’s not only a homeless issue. It’s an addiction issue first and foremost,” he continued.

On Tuesday night, the borough held a meeting with residents who voiced their frustration and concerns.

The borough is trying to tackle the problem, working alongside police and the West Island regional health authority (CIUSSS).

Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic says social housing will play a big role.

“I’m very confident that, with the solidarity that I’ve seen so far among the Lachine residents, and that we are building with time, that we will end up with the social housing that we need,” she said.

She says police will have two foot patrol officers in the area, and the CIUSSS will have a nurse and a social worker on the ground.

“Really working with those who are looking for help and helping them at their own rhythm, but there will always be some people who are just not ready to have the help that they need,” said Ina Winkelmann, associate director of mental health and addiction programs at the West Island CIUSSS.

But residents want to help, too.

Jeffrey Molik is a recovering alcoholic and 20 years sober. He says he has many volunteers who can help people dealing with addiction.

Molik says on Friday, he found a woman sleeping in the lobby of his apartment building.

“We want to go and meet these people and give them hope,” he said.

The borough’s mayor is open to having citizens help out.

“I think the more people we have working together on this committee, the better it will be for Lachine,” she said.

For its part, the borough says it plans to continue consulting people on the matter.