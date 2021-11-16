The Habs' Drouin to return to action against Rangers; Primeau in net

Forward Jonathan Drouin will make his return to action Tuesday night when the Montreal Canadiens play against the New York Rangers.

"Cayden Primeau will be the starting goaltender," said head coach Dominique Ducharme.

Forward Mike Hoffman will miss a second straight game with an upper-body injury and will be on the injured list as he will miss at least a week of action.

Goaltender Jake Allen remains sidelined after crashing into Dylan Larkin on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Ducharme confirmed he suffered a concussion but said he could return to action Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

Drouin has missed the Canadiens' last six games after being hit in the face by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak on Nov. 2 in a game against the Red Wings.

The Quebec forward said he did not suffer a concussion, but added that the swelling on the side of his face was causing him headaches when he put on his helmet.

In 11 games this season, Drouin has two goals and five assists.

