The Habs, IGA and Bell Centre prepare meals for food banks
With the Bell Centre devoid of any NHL hockey for the foreseeable future, the Montreal Canadiens decided to team up with La Tablee des Chefs and Les Cuisines Solidaires to help stock the province’s food banks during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bell Centre chefs and Habs employees will make at least 50,000 meals - and possible double that - to donate to Quebec’s most vulnerable, according to a news release on the Habs’ website.
“This is an opportunity for us to be able to give back,” said Bell Centre head chef Yves Lowe. “We're so privileged to work throughout the year on unique events, festivals, and hockey games. We know how lucky we are, so to be able to have this opportunity to give back to people who aren't as fortunate during a time like this is special.”
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
La Tablee des Chefs and Les Cuisines Solidares donated ingredients for the meals along with grocery partner IGA.
“In the current situation we’re in, it’s more important than ever to support food banks,” said IGA’s vice president of marketing, Carl Pichette.View this post on Instagram
Le personnel du Centre Bell et la @tableedeschefs ont aidé à préparer 16 000 repas pour les @banquesalimentaires mardi. Grâce aux ingrédients de @igaqc, les repas permettront de nourrir des personnes dans le besoin pendant et après la crise de la COVID-19. �������� Bell Centre staff and @tableedeschefs helped pack 16,000 meals for @banquesalimentaires on Tuesday. With ingredients from @igaqc, the meals will feed people in need during and after the COVID-19 crisis. #GoHabsGo #HockeySticksTogether #UnisParLeHockey
Pichette added that five per cent of transactions through the grocery store’s online IGA Essentials platform will de donated to the initiative.
In week one, over 3,000 pounds of pork shoulder along with tomato salsa, mixed veggies and fingerling potatoes were prepared.
This is the second donation the Habs have made to local food banks since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Canadiens delivered over 13,000 pounds of food that would have been used during the team’s home games in March.
Latest Audio
-
ANDRE DUROCHER: can you visit your mother this weekend?ANDRE DUROCHER: can you visit your mother this weekend?
-
DR. MITCH: do Hepa filters help with the virus?DR. MITCH: do Hepa filters help with the virus?
-
TOM MULCAIR: is the answer more money?TOM MULCAIR: is the answer more money?