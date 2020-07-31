The Habs in summer: Dan Robertson on what to expect from playoffs
Playoff season has finally arrived, starting tomorrow.
The Montreal Canadiens are kicking things off with their first game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
This year is anything but ordinary, but TSN's Dan Robertson has some predictions about what to expect from the team.
Watch the video above for Robertson's analysis.
