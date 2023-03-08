iHeartRadio
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Montreal


Mia Hopkins, a Pittston native and member of the Harlem Globetrotters, walks into the gym of Martin L. Mattei Middle School with fellow Globetrotter Scooter Christensen in Pittston, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Montreal this month as part of their 2023 World Tour.

The exhibition team will play on March 31 at the Bell Centre, followed by an April 1 game at Laval's Place Bell.

The roster includes showmen Donte 'Hammer' Harrison, Chandler 'Bulldog' Mack and Corey 'Thunder' Law, all of whom boast Guinness World Records for their basketball skills.

There's also a record number of women on the roster this year: Cherelle 'Torch' George, Fatima 'TNT' Lister, Mia 'Mighty' Hopkins, Arysia 'Ace' Porter, and Mia 'Ice' Castaneda, and Kayla Gabor.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Harlem Globetrotters website.  

