iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

The heatwave has come and gone: Montrealers can look forward to a week of mild temperatures

The skyline of the city of Montreal is seen on Thursday, November 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

After a blistering week of high temperatures and even higher humidexes, Montrealers will get a break from the heat as a rainy weekend makes way for a sunny-yet-mild week.

Early risers Saturday saw cloudy skies over streets left damp from overnight showers.

The clouds are expected to remain all day long, as a 30 per cent chance of showers looms.

Temperatures should peak at 21 before dropping to 17 in the evening. The chance of rain will increase to 40 per cent.

Sunday will also be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of afternoon thunderstorms.

Sunday’s high is 23 degrees. Showers are expected overnight with a low of 21.

Rain continues Monday (high 26), but it’s likely to clear by the evening.

Tuesday will bring a high of 25 with sunshine expected to continue into Wednesday.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures peaking at 22 degrees. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error