The Laurent commission will table a prelude to its report on Monday

MONTREAL -- The Special Commission on the Rights of the Child and Youth Protection will table a prelude to its final report on Monday.

The commission, chaired by Régine Laurent, was originally scheduled to deliver its final report on Monday, but asked the government for additional time due to the pandemic.

The submission of its final report is now scheduled for April 30, 2021.

The commission said in a press release that it would offer, in the meantime, "findings and orientations as well as a recommendACTION."

The 2019 death of a girl from Granby triggered the special commission. She was found in a terrible state in April 2019 and died shortly after, even though she had been the subject of reports to the Director of Youth Protection, and others, for years.

The hearings began in October 2019, and by October 2020, the commission said it had heard 296 witnesses in public hearings.

In addition, as of October, 1,590 phone calls and emails as well as 225 briefs have been received.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3