The Lives Behind the Numbers: Nancy Newton taught her family the value of hard work

image.jpg

The number of deaths from COVID-19 continues to rise daily in Quebec -- but behind each number, there is the story of a life.

We'll be bringing you those stories in a series of video reports.

Nancy Newton was born in 1925, and lived through turbulent times, teaching her resolve and to endure life's difficulties. She worked as a real estate agent until age 85, and was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She died at age 94. 

Robert Lynn Carroll was a paleontologist who became the director of the Redpath Museum and was named to the Order of Canada. He was also a husband, father and grandfather. We would have been 82 this week.

Watch the videos above to see their stories. 

 

