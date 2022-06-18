The mandatory mask mandate on public transit is over in Quebec

Public transit riders in Quebec are no longer required to wear a mask as of Saturday.

The provincial government introduced this mandatory measure in public transit and indoor public spaces in the summer of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 8, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government decided to lift the rule following a recommendation from Public Health that observed a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19.

Dubé suggested that "people who are not comfortable (with the lifting of this restriction) should continue to wear masks" and asked people to respect their personal choice.

By mid-May, Quebec became the last province to remove the requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

It should be noted that masks are still required in hospitals, long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), CLSCs and clinics.

People infected with COVID-19 are also required to wear a mask during all social interactions for 10 days, as are people who live in the same home as an infected person.

Since its appearance in Quebec, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15,528 people.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2022.