The Montreal arson squad is investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a cafe's front door

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the glass door of Cafe Bresilien Canadien.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said Montreal police officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. and arrived at the building fire on Lebeau Blvd. near Benjamin Hudon St. in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Police discovered an incendiary object that had been thrown through the cafe's glass front door.

"The fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters as the sprinklers were already in operation on their arrival," said Chevrefils. "Damages to the business are minimal."

There are no suspects and an investigation is ongoing.