iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

The Montreal arson squad is investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a cafe's front door

image.png

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the glass door of Cafe Bresilien Canadien.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said Montreal police officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. and arrived at the building fire on Lebeau Blvd. near Benjamin Hudon St. in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Police discovered an incendiary object that had been thrown through the cafe's glass front door.

"The fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters as the sprinklers were already in operation on their arrival," said Chevrefils. "Damages to the business are minimal."

There are no suspects and an investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error