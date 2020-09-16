The Montreal Impact must win tonight or watch Toronto FC play in the Canadian Championship

It's simple.

The Montreal Impact need to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps tonight to advance to the Canadian Championship. A draw or loss will hand the opportunity to Toronto FC.

Impact coach Thierry Henry will lead his squad to the pitch at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver after coming from behind to beat Vancouver 4-2 on Sunday.

Montreal has a 3-2 record with eight goals scored and five against, while Toronto is at 4-2 with nine goals scored and five against.

A 1-0 Impact win will put Toronto and Montreal level on goal differential, goals scored and wins, but will put Montreal ahead on away goals after winning in Toronto 1-0 on Sept. 1.

�������� ���� ���������� / �������� ������



C'est simple : une victoire = finale du Championnat canadien.@WhitecapsFC ⚔️ #IMFC

BC Place

21H30 HAE / 9:30PM EDT

@TVASports, @TSN_Sports

@985Sports, @TSN690



ALLEZ MONTRÉAL! pic.twitter.com/bgpi0jiK1v

If Montreal wins, the team moves on to the Canadian Championship against the Canadian Premier League's Island Games winner.

Montreal snapped Toronto's three-year reign as Canadian Championship winners in 2019. The winner of the championship will join the Portland Timbers and clinch a berth at the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

The Impact will be without midfielder Emanuel Maciel, who was sent off after straight red card for a studs up challenge on Cristian Dajome.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m.