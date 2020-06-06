The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal is back
After having to close down for the first time due to covid 19 a few weeks ago, Montreal's native Women's Shelter has opened again.
"It's a process right? So, we opened, we are at the hotel, we have now returned. As of next Monday, we're going to be letting in new people. So we have the whole place revamped so that we're following all the up to date protocols," said Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter
The shelter had public health come in to check and approve all changes and make sure things are as a safe as possibe moving forward.
They are also looking to bring in a regular consultant to be able to advise on new measures as the situation with the pandemic continues to develop.
Latest Audio
-
LESLIE BECK: yolk or no yolk?LESLIE BECK: yolk or no yolk?
-
DR. MITCH: does the temperature of the water matter when you wash your hands?DR. MITCH: does the temperature of the water matter when you wash your hands?
-
TOM MULCAIR: which influential Republican is going to vote for Joe Biden?TOM MULCAIR: which influential Republican is going to vote for Joe Biden?