The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal is back

After having to close down for the first time due to covid 19 a few weeks ago, Montreal's native Women's Shelter has opened again.

"It's a process right? So, we opened, we are at the hotel, we have now returned. As of next Monday, we're going to be letting in new people. So we have the whole place revamped so that we're following all the up to date protocols," said Nakuset, director of the Native Women's Shelter

The shelter had public health come in to check and approve all changes and make sure things are as a safe as possibe moving forward.

They are also looking to bring in a regular consultant to be able to advise on new measures as the situation with the pandemic continues to develop.