The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber $5,000 for hit on Wayne Simmons

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Wayne Simmonds in Saturday night's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The National Hockey League's Player Safety Department has fined Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber $5,000.

The player safety department said Sunday that Weber was being reprimanded for a cross-check on Wayne Simmons at 10:07 of the second period of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal’s Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Toronto’s Wayne Simmonds.

— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 23, 2021

Weber was not punished during the game.

The Maple Leafs won the game 5-1 to tie the series at one win apiece.

Game 3 will be played Monday night at the Bell Centre.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2021.

