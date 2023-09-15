iHeartRadio
The Pileated Woodpecker: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's new emblematic bird


Banners displaying the image of the Pileated Woodpecker have been installed around Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue to celebrate the naming of an emblematic bird. Submitted photo, Source: OL Production

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has chosen to make the Pileated Woodpecker its emblematic bird, the municipality announced on Friday.

Residents will now see banners hung around the city that display a vivid portrait of the bird, which has a distinctive red-coloured crown of plumage on the top of its head.

According to Nature Canada's website, the Pileated Woodpecker is the largest in Canada, at an average length of 46 cm.

"This large bird strikes a remarkable resemblance to prehistoric pterodactyls in flight with their noteworthy red crest and black body with white stripes," the site reads.

The decision to name a bird as its emblem aligns with its Bird Friendly City certification, a designation it received in 2022 from Nature Canada.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue became the first municipality in the province of Quebec, and thirteenth in Canada to receive the classification, a press release sent by the city explains.

It was awarded the classification because of policies developed by Sainte-Anne's that help ensure that wild birds can thrive in the area.

