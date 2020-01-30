The PQ is asking its supporters for money ahead of the upcoming leadership race

The Parti Québécois (PQ) says it wants to work harder than ever for its members, but says it can only do so if they help out financially.

During a speech at a restaurant in Sherbrooke, interim leader Pascal Bérubé called for party supporters to mobilize and consider donating funds.

Bérubé explained the PQ leadership race, which is expected to launch on Feb. 1, is an expensive exercise and the party is dragging an overwhelming debt after its historic defeat during the October 2018 provincial elections.

The last annual report, tabled in July, noted a debt of $2.5 million.

"More than ever, we are calling on you to speak, to listen, to help us also financially because we have a challenge on that side, but we will get there," he stated. "We have important responsibilities when it comes to party funding, including paying for the leadership race... We need money to do what we want to do in Quebec, so it's a challenge."

The PQ remains the party with the most members in Quebec, but its group has shrunk to just under 50,000 members – 25,000 less than in 2016.

Meeting in Sherbrooke on Thursday and Friday ahead of the new session, PQ deputies say they plan to discuss the leadership race.

The nine elected officials say they will discuss the race, even though official rules will be drawn up at a meeting in Montreal on Saturday.

In addition, the PQ says it wants to discuss new ways to strengthen the status of the French language in the province and increase pressure on the Legault government to do so. The party says it believes it has the support of the general population on this issue.

"On the topic of language, we have concrete and positive proposals to make. We know it well, the language dossier," said Bérubé. "If the government is serious, it will strengthen Bill 101, it will put measures in place so the French language is respected everywhere."

The race that will crown former party leader Jean-François Lisée's successor could prove an unusual one, since almost all the candidates come from outside the elected caucus.

Sylvain Gaudreault, MNA for Jonquière, is the only elected official to run for the party's leadership. Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who announced his candidacy on Tuesday, failed to get elected in the last general election.

Historian and professor Frédéric Bastien also threw his hat into the ring earlier this week. Comedian Guy Nantel noted he was interested, as did immigration lawyer Stéphane Handfield.

Several MNAs have already said they are in favour of involving non-members of the party in the race, though the rules have yet to be determined, including whether a minimum membership cost would be required.

The idea of open primaries, similar to the presidential elections in the United States, is also circulating.