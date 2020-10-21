iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

The PQ wants Dawson College removed from Quebec's list of infrastructure projects

image.jpg

The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is urging the government to remove Dawson College from its list of infrastructure projects it wants to speed up.

The largest English-speaking CEGEP in Quebec is listed in Schedule 1 of Bill 66, which is currently being studied in the National Assembly.

According to new PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the Legault government, which claims to be nationalist, should prioritize expansion projects for French-speaking CEGEPs.

The PQ will present a motion on Wednesday inviting the government to recognize the "linguistic emergency," particularly in Montreal.

"French-speaking CEGEPs also have urgent needs," St-Pierre Plamondon said at a news briefing.

"The number of places in English-speaking CEGEPs will exceed the number of places in French-speaking CEGEPs in Montreal, (and) we want to immediately reverse the trend."

The Legault government is in the process of “accelerating anglicization,” the PQ said.

"There is no question of concessions", insisted St-Pierre Plamondon.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error