The Quebec Aquarium's last walrus has left the country

The last walrus at the Quebec Aquarium has left Canada. After a journey of several hours on a cargo plane, Boris has moved to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to open later this year.

The 17-year-old mammal is already adapting very well to his new home, the Quebec Aquarium said in a statement.

"The transfer of the animal from one facility to another also went smoothly, as an animal guide and the Aquarium's veterinarian accompanied Boris by truck from Quebec City to the Montreal airport. The airlift was conducted in accordance with international protocols and 'industry best practices,'" the QSPCA facility said.





While a SeaWorld specialist spent the past week with Boris to get to know him better, including his "personality, vocalizations, favourite foods and routine with his care team," the walrus' trainer will soon travel to the UAE capital to continue the transition and transfer some knowledge to the employees of the first-ever marine park in that region of the world.

"SeaWorld has extensive expertise with walruses throughout its zoological facilities around the world and practices the highest standards of animal care. We are pleased that Boris will be able to enjoy his new environment in Abu Dhabi, where he will live with other walruses in a habitat designed specifically for them," said Marie-Pierre Lessard, director of conservation at the Quebec Aquarium, in a statement.

Boris' departure marks the end of walruses at the Quebec Aquarium, where the blood ties between the three specimens -- Lakina and Balzak being Boris' cubs -- could have led to episodes of unwanted reproduction if they remained in the same habitat.

The two sexually mature pups have been at a facility in Tacoma, Washington, since November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2023. This story was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.