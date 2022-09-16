The Quebec Liberal Party has 'more reason than ever' to exist, says Anglade

The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) has "more reason than ever" to exist, said party leader Dominique Anglade, the day after the leaders' debate on TVA.

It was a response to comments by Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault, who stated bluntly in a post-debate press conference that the QLP had no reason to exist.

During the debate, Legault had argued that the QLP had "lost the monopoly of being against sovereignty."

"Our party proposes more autonomy within Canada, and I believe that the Liberal Party no longer has a reason to exist because of that," he told a journalist later that evening.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

"It is a premier who is overwhelmed by the economic, climate issues," Anglade replied on Friday, recalling that Legault had recruited candidates "who want to [acheive] sovereignty."

"What we offer to Quebecers is not only a real alternative [...] economic, but also inclusion," she said.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2022.