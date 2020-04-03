The Queen to issue TV address on coronavirus Sunday night

Queen Elizabeth II has recorded a televised address on the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

"Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak," the palace said in a statement.

The address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle, will be broadcast Sunday at 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. Eastern.) Watch the address LIVE on CTVNews.ca.

More than 3,600 people in the U.K. have died during the coronavirus pandemic, and some 38,000 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the country's Department of Health and Social Care.

While the Queen broadcasts an annual recorded message to the nation on Christmas Day, other addresses are much more rare, and reserved for remarkable moments such as the death of her own mother, the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, or the first Gulf War.

In March, Buckingham Palace announced that she would be postponing engagements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old monarch's diary was rearranged "as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances," the palace said in a statement at the time.

