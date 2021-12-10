The right to disconnect after work: Quebec should follow Ontario's lead, says QS

Inspired by Ontario, Québec Solidaire (QS) is back with a new bill on the right to disconnect and QS wants stiff fines of up to $100,000 for non-compliant employers.

The party introduced a new bill on Friday on the "right to disconnect", that is, the right of an employee not to respond to messages and communications from his or her employer outside of work hours.

In October, the Ontario government introduced a bill that recognizes this right in businesses with 25 or more employees.

QS Bill 799 requires all employers to develop a clear disconnection policy. For companies with 100 or more employees, the policy shall be developed jointly with the employees.

The policy must set out "the periods during which an employee is entitled to be disconnected from all job-related communications" on a weekly basis.

If an employer with fewer than 100 employees commits a violation, it is liable to a fine of up to $20,000, double that amount for a second or subsequent offence. For an employer with 101 to 499 employees, the fine can be as high as $60,000; and for companies with 500 or more workers, the $100,000 threshold is hit for repeat offences.

QS labour spokesperson Alexandre Leduc told the Canadian Press that he believes the right to disconnect is a "hot button" issue, due to telework taking off during the pandemic, but also due to mental health issues.

He acknowledged that there haven't been many problematic cases that have been reported to him.

However, he said that this is because it is a "touchy subject" that no one wants to brag about to avoid getting in trouble with their boss.

He also referred to an internal survey by the College of Human Resources Consultants which revealed that "a lot of people felt that the pressure was high, that there were difficult situations".

It should be noted that it is rare for a government leader to call on an opposition bill and refer it to a parliamentary committee and then pass the bill.

That said, Leduc hopes that his legislation will inspire the government if it is not passed.

QS tabled a similar bill in June 2020.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.