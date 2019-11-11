The snow's coming...but what happens if you don't have your winter tires on?

The deadline to have your winter tires on is now Dec. 1, so chances are, there won't be too many people on the roads who actually have their winter tires on by the time this year's first major snowstorm is done.

So what happens if you're not one of the lucky ones that got their yearly appointment out of the way early? Quite simply, you'll have to exercise a level of common sense on the roads that you wouldn't ordinarily.

"You drive very slowly, and you increase the distance between cars, so you have much more time to react if something happens with the car ahead of you," says Pierre-Olivier Fortin with CAA Quebec.

But he tells CJAD 800's Elias Makos you may have a much more important consideration — reminding yourself to make your tire-change appointment early enough. Sometime in October, perhaps.

"One thing important to do is to put an X on your calendar for next year and to worry about it when the leaves are falling, but not the snow," he says.

Fortin says moving the deadline date up from Dec. 15 to Dec. 1 just simply isn't enough — that date should be sometime in mid-November, which would mean you would have to make your appointment several weeks before that.

