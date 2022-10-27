iHeartRadio
The spookiest homes to trick-or-treat at in and around Montreal


This spooky display is on Albert-Duquesne Ave. in Montreal North. (Photo courtesy of Patty Smyth)

Want to take trick-or-treating to the next level this year?

We're starting a list of the spookiest houses to stop at on Halloween night in and around Montreal.

Is YOUR house the scariest on the street? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.

CLAUDE-MASSON ST., ANJOU 

NEAR ANNE-COURTMANCHE ST.

 

ALBERT-DUQUESNE AVE., MONTREAL NORTH 

NEAR STE-COLETTE BLVD.

 

POMPIDOU BLVD., LA PRAIRIE

NEAR PERRIER ST. 

Bonus: it's a haunted house fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation!

 

LAKE AVE., DORVAL

NEAR HERRON RD.

 

PINE BEACH BLVD., DORVAL

NEAR SURREY AVE.

Psst: It's also a haunted house fundraiser for various organizations! 

We're still looking for submissions. To add your home to this list, email us

