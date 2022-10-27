The spookiest homes to trick-or-treat at in and around Montreal
Want to take trick-or-treating to the next level this year?
We're starting a list of the spookiest houses to stop at on Halloween night in and around Montreal.
Is YOUR house the scariest on the street? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.
CLAUDE-MASSON ST., ANJOU
NEAR ANNE-COURTMANCHE ST.
ALBERT-DUQUESNE AVE., MONTREAL NORTH
NEAR STE-COLETTE BLVD.
POMPIDOU BLVD., LA PRAIRIE
NEAR PERRIER ST.
Bonus: it's a haunted house fundraiser for the Make-a-Wish Foundation!
LAKE AVE., DORVAL
NEAR HERRON RD.
PINE BEACH BLVD., DORVAL
NEAR SURREY AVE.
Psst: It's also a haunted house fundraiser for various organizations!
We're still looking for submissions. To add your home to this list, email us.