The SPVM is investigating after at least one gunshot was fired in the Plateau
MONTREAL -- Montreal police officers are investigating after a 911 caller reported they saw someone shoot a gun in the air and run away in the Plateau.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers responded to the call around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to Casgrain Ave. at the corner of Maguire St. The officers found that there was a party in a reception room nearby, and they canvassed the area attempting to speak to potential witnesses.
The officers received no collaboration, and no injuries were reported on the scene or at any of the nearby hospitals.
An investigation is open.
