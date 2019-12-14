iHeartRadio
-20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

The SQ is investigating two suspicious fires in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal)

The SQ has opened an investigation into two suspicious fires that ravaged pizzerias, about 20 minutes apart, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Montérégie.

The first fire started around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a restaurant on Maden St. The building is a total loss, according to SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The other store destroyed by a blaze is located on Hébert Blvd. The location is a commercial and residential building, two units of which were occupied at the time of the event.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the victims will have to find a new home since the building is also a total loss.

Firefighters transferred the two investigations to the provincial police, which assigned a fire scene technician to the file.

Tremblay said the two fires were believed to be criminal acts, but could not give more details.

The SQ is investigating. 

Stormwatch sidebar
Stormwatch CJAD
YourStory
yourstory2

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error