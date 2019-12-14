The SQ is investigating two suspicious fires in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
The SQ has opened an investigation into two suspicious fires that ravaged pizzerias, about 20 minutes apart, in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, in Montérégie.
The first fire started around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a restaurant on Maden St. The building is a total loss, according to SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.
The other store destroyed by a blaze is located on Hébert Blvd. The location is a commercial and residential building, two units of which were occupied at the time of the event.
Fortunately, no one was injured, but the victims will have to find a new home since the building is also a total loss.
Firefighters transferred the two investigations to the provincial police, which assigned a fire scene technician to the file.
Tremblay said the two fires were believed to be criminal acts, but could not give more details.
The SQ is investigating.
