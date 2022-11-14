iHeartRadio
The SQ is looking for an armed suspect in the Salluit sector, in Northern Quebec


A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is looking for an armed suspect in the Salluit sector of Northern Quebec.

Danielly Kadjulik, 24 years old, is believed to be travelling on foot.

"The SQ is asking citizens to avoid or leave the area if possible," said Sgt.

Those who are already in the area or who cannot leave are asked to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Police say not to attempt to approach the suspect, and to call 911.

No further details have been released at this time.
 



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2022

